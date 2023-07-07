The Benton Police Department will hold a Car Seat Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the police department on 114 S. East St.
featured
Benton Police Department hosts car seat clinic for child safety
- By Scarlett Castleberry news@bentoncourier.com
-
- Updated
Latest News
- World Series Bound: 12U Black Sox sweep way through state
- Benton Schools hire Dupuy as new assistant superintendent
- What to stream this weekend: Taylor Swift, 'Lincoln Lawyer,' 'Biosphere' and 'Wham!'
- Saline River management plan topic of public meeting
- Benton Police Department hosts car seat clinic for child safety
- Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
- Bryant 9’s take state in NLR
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
Most Popular
Articles
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
- County Attorney Will Gruber announces resignation
- Jeannie Otts named Saline Memorial’s 2023 Mercy Award winner
- Local quilters impact veterans' lives through Quilts of Valor chapters
- Sanders appoints Hiland to fill vacancy on Arkansas Supreme Court
- ‘Devo’s’ decision big for Hogs, says Musselman
- 3 Miners net All-Conference honors
- Celebrate Independence Day in Benton at Red, White and Boom
- Local veterans recall their time serving in armed forces
- GCSO seeks help in fatal plane crash investigation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.