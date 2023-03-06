Benton Police are investigating an unattended death discovered Sunday by the railroad tracks behind the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.
featured
Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Courier Staff Report
-
-
Latest News
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Rotary honors woman who funded Kids Closet
- McNulty announces candidacy for Arkansas Court of Appeals
- Bulldogs best Bryant in 1st round
- Bryant looks to do damage in Central, state again
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Bauxite soccer sweeps to start season
- Tigers eke past Hornets in 1st round
Most Popular
Articles
- GCSO investigating gunshot deaths of man, woman
- Arkansas Senate approves Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS bill
- Former teacher brings racial concerns to school board
- Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run involving 13-year-old boy
- Residents bring infrastructure concerns to Benton City Council
- Rep. Hawk says legislature is working on a bill that would allow high school athletes to use NIL
- Arkansas Senate approves bill creating obscenity standards for libraries
- GCSO identifies victims in Buxton Loop shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.