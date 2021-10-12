Benton police officers responded to the intersection of Sharon and Dogwood around 2 p.m. Monday for a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the motorcycle, Johnny Griffin, 42, of Bauxite, suffering from catastrophic injuries. He was transported for treatment but succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to a news release.
The BNPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.