The Benton Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council has announced its Bike Race Fundraiser will be postponed to April 2. It was originally scheduled for March 12, but due to forecasted inclement weather, the event has been pushed back.
“It’s in the best interest of everyone, and hopefully a few more weeks will get us more riders and great weather,” said Cynthia Nesbitt, MYAC sponsor.
There will also be a slight adjustment on the route as well. It will now start from the Splash Pad parking area rather than the original starting point of 913 East Sevier St.
Registration will remain open online at the city’s official website until the day of the event.
People can register the morning of the event as well. They are only accepting cash and check.
For more information, visit www.bentonar.org/myacbikefundraiser or contact Nesbitt at 501-776-5900 or cynthia.nesbitt@bentonar.org.