The final days are closing in as Benton prepares to host the nation's largest free Christian music festival, Amplify Fest, on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19.
Gates for the festival will open at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
The event will be held on a 20-acre grass field adjacent to the Saline County Fairgrounds and Benton Riverside Park. Free parking will be available.
Amplify began in 2012, originally as a one-off idea when members of Holland Chapel Church recognized they had access to an unused open space which they realized could be used for community events such as concerts.
"It wasn't planned to be a multi-year deal, but we had a better response than we anticipated that first year, and we decided 'Alright, Lord, I guess you want us to do it again,' and it's grown tremendously over the years,” said Turner with attendees coming from as far as Alaska and Canada.
After a decade, however, Turner believed Amplify had reached its final chapter. The announcement that Amplify was ending was about to be made when a partnership with Pulse, a Minnesota-based evangelical organization led by Nick Hall, breathed new life into the event.
Pulse wholeheartedly agreed to Amplify’s terms that it would remain a free and local festival, and they immediately set out to plan for the year. This collaboration reinvigorated the festival’s future with new volunteers and resources, ultimately making 2023 Amplify’s biggest year yet.
This year, the festival has drawn top Christian artists to its stage, and according to Turner, this is the biggest lineup yet, including Grammy award winners Lecrae, Casting Crowns, and Chris Tomlin, as well as the global evangelist Nick Hall.
"The unique thing about Amplify is that it's free," Turner said. "People over the years have thought it didn't cost anything to put it on, but it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to make it all happen."
Organizers have prioritized attendee comfort, ensuring access to hydration and cool spaces. Water tank stations will be provided for filling water bottles, and a cooling tent, courtesy of the local National Guard, will offer relief from the heat. The festival will feature an array of food, drink, and merchandise vendors, with the first 1,000 attendees each day receiving a complimentary water bottle.
Prospective attendees are encouraged by Turner to register and secure their free tickets at AmplifyFest.org. Donations and volunteer sign-ups — pivotal in keeping the festival free — can also be accessed through the website.