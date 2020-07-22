The Verona Italian Restaurant in Benton has temporarily closed its doors after one employee tested positive for COVID-19
“Due to current COVID-19 situation, this afternoon we learned that one of our employees tested positive,” the restaurant said in a social media post. “Thankfully she did not have any direct contact with our customers.”
For the safety of its customers and staff, the restaurant closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until all other employees are tested.
A number of businesses within the city have closed or altered their hours due to the pandemic.