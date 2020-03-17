With the rapid spread of COVID-19, Benton officials are taking precautionary measures to combat the issue from growing larger.
Today, Mayor Tom Farmer announced the Third Thursday Street Festival, set April 16 in Downtown Benton, as been canceled.
"In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Farmer has canceled the Third Thursday Street Festival," according to a post via Facebook.
The city place to "hopefully" be back on schedule for its May event, set May 21.
"Until then, stay healthy," the post continued.
On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced virus cases statewide had strengthened to 22. However, the Office of Emergency Management confirmed Monday night that there is still only one case in Saline County.
OEM spoke to the Saline County Quorum Court during a meeting at the courthouse late Monday.