The Benton School Board held its regular monthly meeting Monday.
The board voted to approve the operating budget for the 2022 - 2023 school year. The beginning fund balance for this year is $8,061,447. The district is set to take in $21,050,500 in local revenue and $32,457,801 in state revenue. Including transfers, the total revenue is $53,513,301. Total expenditures for the year are projected to be $52,502,686, with $29,973,847 going to salaries and $8,356,887 going to benefits. The ending fund balance for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is projected to be $8,072,062.73.
The board approved the proposed budget unanimously.
Clayton Vaden, of Lewis Architects and Engineers, provided updates on the new elementary and middle schools the district is building. Both will be located by the Saline County Career Technical Campus off of Interstate 30 South. He said the construction of the elementary school is going as planned and is set to be finished on schedule. The elementary school is scheduled to be finished in August of 2023.
Vader also showed the board some potential site plans for the new middle school, which would be located next to the new elementary school. The board was happy with the designs that were shown. As this was simply a discussion of the site plan, it was a chance for the board and attendees to provide input. No action was taken on the site plan and the discussions are ongoing. Superintendent Dr. Kim Anderson mentioned that she would like to have a public meeting that would give parents, students and community members to take a look at the site plans. The board members welcomed the idea.
The board voted to table approval of a contract with RSP & Associates, LLC that would have contracted their services for the drawing of new elementary school zones. Board President Holley Little and the other board members wanted to have more discussion and look at some other options before choosing to go with the company.
The Benton High School Drama team was honored with Panther Pride awards. Benton High School students Micah Hall, Lauren Bond and Bee Golleher were honored for their achievements at this year’s International Thespian Festival. Hall, Bond and Golleher all received the second highest rating of excellent overall at the festival. The International Thespian Society is the only theater honor society for middle and high school students in the U.S.
Assistant Superintendent Dan Breshears provided the board with an update on the start of the school year. In his update, Breshears announced that Benton Middle School and Howard Perrin Elementary have both been selected as Model Professional Learning Community schools.
According to Model PLC’s website, schools that earn this status must demonstrate a commitment to PLC at work concepts, implement those concepts for at least three years, present clear evidence of improved student learning and provide data every year that shows they continue to meet the criteria of the PLC at Work process.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, from the Professional Development Center, 211 N. Border St.
Anderson announced at the end of the meeting that the school board will be having lunch with the board meetings on Sept. 23 and Oct. 20.
Other business:
•Approval of previous minutes
•Approval of financial reports
•Approval of gifts/donations
•Approval of professional service contracts
The personnel recommendations approved at the meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.