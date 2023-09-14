The Benton School Board approved the budget for the 2023-24 school year at a meeting on Monday night.
District Chief Financial Officer Chris Hinson presented the proposed budget to the board and highlighted the major changes.
“This past year there were lots of changes for district expenditures, some of that was new laws, one law in particular, and the other was obviously opening a new building,” said Hinson.
Hinson said the district was up in revenues and expenditures. The assessment growth for revenues in the 2022-23 budget was up 10.7 percent, and the preliminary numbers for the 2023-24 budget were also up at 5.7 percent.
The district received an increase in foundation funding and $1.3 million for teacher salaries from the LEARNS act. Hinson said the district was able to fill the majority of vacancies at the new Mountain View Elementary School with current staff, however, a few new positions needed to be created.
“All in all our revenue budget this year was up from last year,” said Hinson. “We typically always tried to present a very balanced budget to you guys.”
Hinson added that when they presented the budget, they did so with low preliminary numbers for revenues and high preliminary numbers for expenditures.
“We did that because we wanted to try to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” asserted Hinson.
The 2023-24 year was the last year the district had remaining ESSER and ARP funds from the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before approving the budget, the board recognized several students with Panther Pride awards for their achievements on Advanced Placement (AP) exams during the 2022-23 school year.
In the category of AP Scholars, students who received scores of three or higher on three or more AP exams. The following students were honored as AP Scholars: Brianna Bailey, Matthew Bailey, Tate Calaway, Skyler Castillo, Zoey Cozart, Connor Dannelley, Adrianna Dinan, Rachel Dudley, Jake Dunn, Jacob Giesbrecht, Kenneth Hardesty, Carter Hedden, Rett Jenkins, Janet Reyes, Owen Schwartz, Chloe Strickland, Xander Vick, Ashley Wallace, Natalie Weems, and Will Young.
Additionally, a group of students achieved the recognition of AP Scholars with Honor, meaning the students received an average of 3.25 on all exams taken or three or higher on four AP exams.
These included Joshua Garofalo, Cline Hooten, Steven Lee, and Naomi Morris.
Furthermore, the highest level of recognition, AP Scholars with Distinction, was awarded to a group of students who received an average of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and scores of three or higher on five or more exams. This group consisted of Ian Dandurand, Jonathan Dorsey, Connor Farmer, Isabella Freudensprung, Tanner Holden, Olivia Kreulen, Isaac Legate, Kaleb Marshall, Colton Stults, Vincent Twidwell, and Natalie Williams.
Teachers recognized the outstanding AP performances of their students included Karen Shumaker, Suzanne Owen ,Todd Bevill, Michelle Hastings and Elizabeth Nix.