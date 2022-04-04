The Benton School Board approved their zoning map at a special meeting Wednesday night. This is the first time zones have been set for the Benton School board. Board members have always been elected by at-large positions, meaning the entire school district. Now, the members will be representing specific zones of the district, changing the dynamic of how school board members are elected in Benton.
The board will also have to pass a resolution that decides how their elections will be held. There will be five board members who have to run in specific zones and two will run in at-large elections.
The board is required to change to zones because a section of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 requires school boards to change from at-large districts to zones whenever the minority population of a city or district reaches 10 percent of the population. This number was reached in the 2020 census for Benton School District.
Board members were provided three options to choose from. Two of the options were made considering where the board members live.
In March, the board had a special lunch meeting at the Saline County Career Technical Campus. At this meeting, the board had a zoom conference with a representative of EFS GeoTechnologies, the business that designed these maps for the board. At this meeting, the board requested to have a third map made that would not consider where the members live. The board, however, selected option two at Wednesday night’s meeting. The deviation is the term used which refers to the difference in population between the districts, usually when elections maps are drawn. One of the main goals is to have a low deviation between the districts. Option three had the smallest deviation of the three maps. Option two and one had similar deviation amounts. The map will now have to be approved by the Saline County Election Commission.
Superintendent Dr. Kim Anderson pointed out to the board how the election commission recently denied the Bauxite School Boards resolution and zoning map. The commission took issue with a particular section of the Bauxite School Board’s resolution that would allow the board to simply choose who runs in the at-large positions.
Once, Anderson brought this to the board’s attention, they went into a short executive session. No action was taken once they returned to the open session.
The board has until July 11 to submit the resolution to the election commission.
“There is a statute, ACA 6-13-631(c) that does allow the districts when redistricting to select the two at large portions from the current school board. Anderson said she spoke with an attorney at the School Board Association and he said that is there to prevent having a brand new school board. As of now, the board has approved a zoning map but has yet to approve a resolution deciding who will be up for re-election this year and who will be representing the at-large districts.
The Saline Courier will continue following this story’s future developments.