The Benton School Board approved the district’s new pay scales for certified and classified employees at a meeting on Tuesday night.
The changes were made to meet the requirements of Arkansas LEARNS, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul. The new law raised the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 and brings the district in line with the new state requirements.
“As you know Governor Sanders increased starting teacher salary to $50,000 a year and paid for part of that,” said Assistant Superintendent Larry Smith.
Smith said that if they simply followed the requirements of the LEARNS Act and did the bare minimum with the money they have been allotted it could create problems for the district retaining or attracting staff members.
Smith said they found a pathway to keep their pay scale similar to what it was before the LEARNS Act. The district was able to keep the step increases for those acquiring or that have acquired post-graduate degrees.
“It’s still set up exactly the same way,” said Smith.
The only difference is in steps 1-8 of the pay scale where the new salaries would be decreased. However, staff members in that pay range all received raises because of the LEARNS Act, whether that was having a salary increase to $50,000 or the base $2,000 increase.
“The reason we chose 1-8 is because those are the ones getting the biggest jump from when we had to go to $50,000 for the starting salary,” Smith added.
The difference is the increase they will receive in steps 1-8 of the pay scale.
“We tried to get those as close together as we could, with what we thought we could afford. This is the best way for us to do that and still attract incoming teachers,” said Smith.
Smith said the cost of the certified salary pay scale will be around $2.2 million for the year and the state would pick up $1.3 million of that.
“So we would be picking up the rest of that,” said Smith.
Board President Paul Childress was pleased with the proposal.
“So basically we comply with the LEARNS act, and get a little bit extra,” said Childress.
Rachel Wooten, president of the district’s Personnel Policies Committee said the PPC recommends the board to accept the certified salary schedule.
Wooten said before the work on the new pay scale began, the first thing Smith asked the PPC to do was talk to staff throughout the district to learn what their concerns with the new law are.
She said people who were almost finishing a post-graduate degree or close to reaching a new level of tenure felt like they would not be rewarded for that work. Wooten said that staff and the PPC were happy with the proposal the district administration brought forth.
Childress thanked Smith, Wooten, and the others who contributed to the proposal.
“I know it is nice when we have a joint recommendation and y’all are all on board. It makes our job way easier so we appreciate y’all taking the time to work on this,” said Childress.
The board also approved a new pay scale for classified salaries.