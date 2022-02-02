The Benton School Board agreed to a separation/settlement agree with former Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton at a meeting of the board Tuesday.
The details of the agreement were not discussed during the meeting.
The Saline Courier has requested a copy of the settlement, but has not yet received it.
Skelton was terminated from his contract as the superintendent of Benton School District in October 2021. He started his tenure with the district in the 2016 school year.
Dr. Kim Anderson, who was an assistant superintendent, is currently the interim superintendent of the district.
The other item discussed Tuesday was the search for a new superintendent. The board moved into executive session to discuss the criteria that will be included in the job listing and noted during the open meeting that they are looking to begin taking applications soon. The executive session lasted about an hour.
During the meeting, it was also mentioned that they should have a call on school closures for the incoming winter storm by this afternoon.