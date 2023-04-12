The Benton School Board honored several students with Panther Pride awards at a meeting on Monday night. Elizabeth Armstrong, Morgan Calaway, Abigail Fogleman, Blair Francis and Trevor Tucker were honored as National Merit Scholar finalists. The group is chosen based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments. Benton High School Principal Curt Barger said the winners for the scholarships will be selected this summer.
featured
Benton School Board recognizes National Merit Finalists and Chess Team with Panther Pride
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton School Board recognizes National Merit Finalists and Chess Team with Panther Pride
- Shoppach earns big honor for Benton
- Hornets nix NLR in shutout
- Bryant drops 2 on the road
- Bryant soccer snags 3rd straight Central sweep
- Bauxite comes back on NLR
- Salem Fire Department receives $2,500 donation from Modern Woodmen of America
- ARDOT shares update on I-30 roadwork
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
- Bryant High teacher accused of inappropriate conduct, Bryant PD investigating
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- ARDOT shares update on I-30 roadwork
- Panthers sweep Rams, dad gets best of son
- Shoppach earns big honor for Benton
- State Auditor Dennis Milligan delivers more than $60,000 in unclaimed funds to Saline County
- Art in the Park is this Friday at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market
- Master Gardeners to host annual plant sale
- Jones no-hits Rams in 1st Battle of Balisterris
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.