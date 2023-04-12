BHS chess team
merit scholars

The Benton School Board honored several students with Panther Pride awards at a meeting on Monday night. Elizabeth Armstrong, Morgan Calaway, Abigail Fogleman, Blair Francis and Trevor Tucker were honored as National Merit Scholar finalists. The group is chosen based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments. Benton High School Principal Curt Barger said the winners for the scholarships will be selected this summer. 