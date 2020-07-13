The Benton School Board will discuss a resolution suspending certain district policies in order to be in alignment with emergency legislation related to COVID-19 during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
If approved, the resolution will allow the district to implement the federal Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act and the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act that are part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for all all eligible employees.
It will also allow for the suspension of board policies and administrative procedures that conflict with state and federal laws enacted relating to COVID-19.
Earlier this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the first day of the 2020-21 school year will be pushed back from Aug. 13 to Aug. 24 and no later than Aug. 26.
He said the move was to give every district the time to be prepared, especially in the event of an outbreak of the virus.
Other items on the agenda include:
• The sale of 2.55 acres of land along Arkansas 35.
• Approval of athletic insurance for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approval of the purchase of playground equipment for Angie Grant Elementary.
• Activity account clean-up
• Contract disclosure for Jonathan Woolbright.
• Textbook purchases for Benton High School.
• Departmental reports.
• Personnel recommandations.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Chenault Administration Building located at 207 N. Conway.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place. The meeting will broadcast on Facebook Live to allow for the public to be involved with the meeting.