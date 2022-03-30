The Benton School District has decided to go with current Interim Superintendent and former Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kim Anderson to be superintendent of the Benton School District.
At a special meeting Wednesday night, the board approved a motion to name Anderson to the position. The school district released a statement Wednesday evening making the announcement following the meting.
“The Benton School Board is thrilled to announce Dr. Kim Anderson will serve as the next Superintendent of the Benton School District. Anderson has served as interim since October 2021 and comes with an impressive education background here at Benton and around Arkansas,” according to the announcement.
Anderson began working for Benton School District in July of 2017 as assistant superintendent for elementary schools.
Prior to working at Benton, Anderson was the school improvement specialist at Jonesboro Public Schools.
According to the school district’s website, Anderson has been in education for 29 years, working as a teacher, coach, library media specialist, technology coordinator, school improvement specialist and professional development coordinator. She earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Arkansas State University.
After relieving Dr. Mike Skelton of his duties in October, Anderson was named the interim superintendent of the district.
“I thank the board for their decision and belief in my ability to lead Benton Public Schools to the next level. I am also appreciative of the support from the students, staff parents and community and look forward to growing all Panthers while upholding our core values every day,” said Anderson in the statement.