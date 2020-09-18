The Benton School District announced a number of personnel changes during its most recent meeting of the school board.
A resignation was submitted by Elbert Ramsey, who worked in the maintenance department. The board approved the resignation and his retirement will go into effect Nov. 1.
District Special Education Secretary Amy Ford submitted her resignation, which will go into effect Dec. 31.
Angie Grant Elementary custodian Diane Espinoza also resigned.
Bettye Slocum has been hired as a Benton Middle School classroom teacher and Samuel Cowling has taken the position of ISS Supervisor.
Lan Huynh has accepted the position of custodian at Angie Grant Elementary.
A contract adjustment for District Technology System Specialist Kathy LeQuieu was also approved by the board. Her contract length was adjusted from 260 days to 250 days.
Temporary contracts in athletics were approved for the following:
• Sara Armstrong.
• Mark Balisterri.
• Brandon Barbaree.
• Josh Brown.
• Brandy Chumley.
• Jerry Chumley.
• Heidi Cox.
• Jeff Crumpton.
• Rachel Dodson.
• Blake Dorsey.
• Brittany Dorsey.
• Dwaine Fishburn.
• Kylie Garcia Buttram.
• Jason Gentry.
• Jay Ginther.
• Garrett Hammons.
• Brad Harris.
• Drew Harris.
• Dexter Hendrix.
• Melane Kiker.
• Linda Larkin.
• Brenda Lee.
• Karen Mathys.
• Matt McBride.
• Chris Murphree.
• Garrett Parker.
• Naomi Parker.
• Cameron Phillips.
• Justin Ray.
• Evelyn Reed.
• John Reed,
• Cory Rickett.
• Tosha Rook.
• Mitch Scoggins.
• Kelly Scott.
• Randy Shaw.
• Michelle Shoppach.
• Siernna Wallace.
• Katrina Southwell.
• Casey Taylor.
• Mary Thomas.
• Brooke White.
• Robert Winn.
Temporary custodial contracts were approved for Michelle Brewer and Lan Huynh and in Food Services for Mary Hill.
Tim Brewer has been given a temporary contract in Homebound Services and Danny Revis was approved for a temporary contract in Saturday School.
Long-term substitute contracts were approved for Hanna Breeden, Charla Fears and Jason Van Skelton. Melissa Throgmorton was approved for a temporary contract in Transportation.