Three Benton School District elementary schools have earned national acclaim by being named as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
Ringgold Elementary, Caldwell Elementary and Howard Perrin Elementary have all been named to the prestigious list. More than 250 schools nationwide received the honor with 12 coming from the Natural State.
“It is a great accomplishment to have Perrin Elementary, Caldwell Elementary and Ringgold Elementary recognized as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools,” said Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton. “All of our campuses go above and beyond to build positive relationships and meaningful connections with all of our students.”
Schools that participate in the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program undergo a rigorous evaluation process in order to be named a showcase school. This is the second year in a row that Caldwell and Howard Perrin have received the award.
According to the Flippen Group, which facilitates the program, those campuses that have most of their classrooms living the Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes qualify for submission.
Schools that have an over-75-percent campus participation rate along with measurable increases in attendance, advancement rates, climate and culture, academic performance and decreases in discipline referrals are encouraged to apply to be named as a showcase school.
“The recognition of these three schools is truly a testament to the commitment that the students, staff, and administration have with the process,” Skelton said. “CKH has undoubtedly helped to transform the positive culture within our district and community. On behalf of our school board and the entire Benton School District, we want to thank all of those who place our students total emotional and social well-being first and foremost in the educational process. Congratulations on a job well done.”