The 2023 Northwest Arkansas Senior Games returned to F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison on Friday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and nine senior athletes from Benton traveled to northwest Arkansas to compete.
Benton seniors strike gold at Senior Games
- By Scarlett Castleberry
