The Benton City Council will hold a public hearing July 7 in order to hear comments regarding sign regulations within the city limits.
During the most recent meeting of the council, an ordinance was passed extending the moratorium on the construction, placement, erection or installation of any new outdoor commercial advertising signs for an additional 30 days.
The moratorium was put into place in order for a public hearing to be held concerning proposed changes to the outdoor sign regulations.
“Because of the COVID-19 situation, we haven’t had an opportunity to have a public hearing on the sign ordinance,” said City Attorney Brent Houston. “We need to try to get it finalized and done and so that’s the purpose for the extension for the 30 days.”
According to Community Development Director Brad Jordan, the only change to the sign ordinance pertains to signs that are not required to have a permit. The change states that temporary signage for special events will not require a permit.
Other signs that do not require permits include the following:
• Nonilluminated construction signs no larger than 48 square feet in area in residential zones or no more than 64 square feet in area in all other zones. Signs must be removed within 30 days of a completed project.
• On-premise directional/informational signs of 6 square feet or less.
• Nameplates of 2 square feet or less, nonilluminated, attached to building structure or supported by a post and arm structure. (One per occupancy.)
• Political signs.
• Public signs or notices or any sign related to an emergency.
• Directional/informations as required for public facilities.
• Window signs covering less than 25 percent of total window area and are static. LED/EDM signs are not allowed in windows and shall not be animated signs, blinking signs or electronic message boards.
• Incidental signs.
• Certain real estate signs.
• Historical markers.
• Signs created by landscaping.
• Temporary signs and banners of a noncommercial nature such as going out-of-business signs, vacancy signs and staffing signs.
• Sign face changes not requiring any change to the structure.
• Certain frame signs.
• Inflatable signs.
• Signs less than 10 feet high by 10 feet wide, by 10 feet deep or 1000 cubic feet.
• Yard/garage sale signs.
The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex located at 114 S. East Street. The public is encouraged to attend. Social distancing practices will be enforced at the meeting including a screening of each attendee prior to being let into the chambers. Masks are also encouraged.
The hearing will also be streamed online via Facebook Live for those who are unable to attend.