The owners of Benton Skate center announced their decision to close.
"The recent developments, due to Covid 19, and the government restrictions placed on small businesses have made it impossible from a financial stand point to keep our doors open and continue to provide a service to our loyal customers," Owners Tracy L. and Tracy M. Gay said in a statement expressing regret.
"We have been blessed for many years to have been able to provide a place for safe family friendly entertainment for the citizens of Saline County. Over the years we have developed countless friendships, watched many kids grow into outstanding young adults, and have experienced a great amount of support from the community, and this will truly be missed.
"Thank you all for all of your business and support over the years and may God bless you.