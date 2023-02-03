Help can come from surprising places in the community.
When Bella Crowe, a Benton High School sophomore, noticed the snacks given to students on free and reduced meal plans were not the most nutritious, she decided to step in and see if she could make a difference.
“I see it every single day when I go to school. Kids not having these things and sitting there with non-nutritious foods. It made me realize that there really is a need for the things,” said Crowe.
Crowe decided to take action and create something for kids at her school to have access to nutritious foods they can eat at school or take home with them.
Crowe decided to begin the Beyond Fruit Cart project. The carts provide students access to healthy snacks during the school day.
“When their brains are fueled with healthy foods like fruit, which contain natural sugars that stimulate the brain, they can think faster and recall information more quickly,” said Crowe.
She said she started the project in the past few months and began putting the carts in the counselor's offices throughout the Benton school district.
“These carts are more than just providing a piece of fruit to a student, it’s teaching them to properly fuel their bodies,” Crowe said.
Currently, the carts are just in the Benton School District but Crowe would like to see them expand and reach as many schools as possible.
“Eventually. I would like to put them in every school district that needs them,” said Crowe.
Crowe recently applied for a 501(c)(3) to create a non-profit that she expects to start in the coming weeks. This will help Crowe branch out and spread the fruit carts to more schools throughout the county.
In addition to her work in the community, Crowe is the Miss Greater Little Rock’s Outstanding Teen and an American Heart Association teen advocate. The American Heart Association sent her resume to people looking for youth to come to a conference in Washington D.C.
Last September, Crowe was invited to the White House for its conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Crowe said there were hundreds of applicants from all over the nation and she was selected as a finalist. Twelve teens had the chance to go to the White House for the conference.
She said she will be returning to the nation’s capital in May to lobby for child nutrition and help them get more access to nutritious meals.
“I’ll be lobbying to help get these school meals in Arkansas and around the country,” said Crowe.
Crowe wants to continue her work in this field, she plans to pursue a degree in nutrition sciences in college and become a professional sports nutritionist.
Just a sophomore in high school, Crowe has not even had her 16th birthday but has already found several ways to make an impact in her community. Crowe said described her work in the community as an important part in her life.
Crowe pointed out that February is National Heart Health Month and that a nutritious diet is important to remaining healthy.