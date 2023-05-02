Benton School District Superintendent Kim Anderson welcomes several of the new ideas contained in the Arkansas LEARNS Act, while she remains leery of others.
“It’s a good bill. The only thing I was kind of disappointed in was how they rushed it though without getting our input on the front end. Because now, I’m kind of concerned about some areas and how it’s going to be implemented,” said Anderson.
Governor Sarah Sanders's Arkansas LEARNS education overhaul has been described as the largest education reform in the history of Arkansas.
The 145-page omnibus bill was signed into law on March 8 and school districts are now taking steps to adapt to the coming changes.
The legislation includes increased teacher pay, a new school voucher program, bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Arkansas classrooms, creates new literacy standards, among several other changes.
Anderson said she was specifically worried about unfunded mandates, and the cost of those mandates which could fall on school districts without help from the state.
“What they do have funded in the bill, doesn’t cover the cost,” Anderson added.
One of the first changes the district is implementing is approving a new staff pay scale. The Benton School Board will vote on the new pay scale at a special school board meeting Tuesday night. Arkansas LEARNS changed the minimum teacher pay in the state to $50,000 a year.
“I like ours, I think we are doing our stuff right,” she said.
Anderson said the district is getting $1.3 million from the state for the raises. This will cover the cost of increasing the salaries of teachers making under $50,000 to standard and cover the cost of the $2,000 raises teachers making $48,000 and up will receive. The first year of raises is covered by the legislation and Anderson said school districts are supposed to receive that money every year.
However, Anderson said, this could create a problem for growing districts, like Benton, which have an increasing staff size. Several of the new staff positions are being required by state laws.
“It’s going to require more staff, but we won’t get any more than $1.3 million,” she said.
Anderson said that on the flip side, if a district is losing staff, they will still get the $1.3 million in funding each year despite a shrinking school size.
“They are just going to have more money to put towards their salary schedule,” said Anderson. “It seems like the growing districts kind of get penalized.”
At the same time, Anderson said that smaller districts in the state need all the help they can get.
Anderson said that despite some unfunded mandates, she likes the increased salary for teachers included in the bill along with some of the new literacy standards.
Anderson said she doesn’t expect the new voucher program to have an effect on the district.
“We may have more move to home school,” said Anderson.
She say she could see some charter schools popping up in the area, but doesn’t see the program impacting Benton.
“We offer a great education,” said Anderson.
As for the banning of Critical Race Theory, Anderson said it won’t change anything for Benton School District.
“We teach the standards and in the indoctrination piece it gives some leeway where you can teach the critical events of today’s time,” she said. “The main thing that a teacher probably needs to be careful about is not putting in their opinion. Try to just state the facts around the pros and cons and not really integrate their opinion and there shouldn’t be any issues.”