Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol

One of Benton’s own made waves on one of the most popular TV shows and music competitions in America.
Bailey Rhea, 17, a junior at Benton High School, competed on American Idol and did well enough to receive and golden ticket and go to Hollywood.
“It was such a blessing,” said Rhea.
Rhea said she has been singing her whole life.
“I’ve always loved music, I’ve been singing since I could remember and I’ve been writing since I could look at my mom and tell her what to write down on a piece of paper. It’s just always been my thing,” she said.
Rhea said singing has become her identity.
Every musician has their influences, and when Bailey was growing she said she listened to a mixture of everything. They had a surround system in their house and she said music was always playing.
“It was anything from Pink Floyd to Fleetwood Mac, to Miranda Lambert,” said Rhea. Rhea also said that Taylor Swift was a big influence.
The first time Rhea ever sang on a stage was in her kindergarten talent show at Howard Perrin Elementary. She sang “Calling All The Monsters” by China Anne McClain. Rhea was the first kindergartner to ever sing in the talent show. Since then, she was the last act or second to last act in the talent show each year.
With her talent and singing background, it’s no surprise Rhea saw so much success on American Idol. Originally she wasn’t going to audition, but her mom convinced her to do it just five minutes before the auditions, which were held over Zoom. Rhea said when she signed up she didn’t even know what she would be singing. She kept singing for different producers and eventually they told her they would let her know in two weeks what they decided.
In less than two days, she was told she needed to plan a trip to Nashville. Rhea and her mom made the road trip, stayed in a hotel and woke up at 3:30 the next morning to get ready for the last round of auditions.
“The process doesn’t happen in one day, it’s a four-day process of hours and hours of filming. It’s exhausting but it’s so fun, you meet so many people and make so many friends. It was amazing,” said Rhea.
In Nashville, Rhea recorded her television audition and was the person to receive a golden ticket that day.
“I sat there and watched four or five people get told ‘no’ right in front of me. I thought they were in a bad mood,” she said.
Rhea made it to the performance round of Hollywood Week but was cut from the show after that. However, Rhea just appreciated the opportunity and is excited about the increased attention it has placed on her and her music.
“It was such a blessing just to be a part of the first set of cuts of Hollywood Week. You get a free trip to L.A., you can see the Hollywood sign from your window, there’s nothing that compares,” said Rhea.
Keep an eye on Rhea’s Facebook page, Baileyrheamusic, to catch on of her local gigs.