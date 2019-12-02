The marketing director for the city of Benton is dreaming of a Hallmark Christmas in Downtown Benton and working to make it a reality with the city's Small Town Christmas Celebration.
"We are just bringing everybody together to celebrate the season," said Tina Coston, who also serves as Mayor Tom Farmer's assistant.
She said the city worked to compliment the activities at the Saline County Courthouse, working with Vicki Hopkins, administrative assistant for Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, to ensure the city's activities didn't conflict with what the county is doing.
Both celebrations kick off at 6 p.m. Monday, with the Saline County Christmas Parade. Santa Claus will stop by the courthouse to visit children at the end of the parade.
Carolers will sing at the courthouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, in the Benton Farmers Market.
Coston is thankful for Farmer, Greg and Allen Middlebrooks and William Townsend, of the street department, for putting up the city's tree, which was donated by James and Paulette Runyan.
During the lighting event, children will be able to have their picture taken with the Grinch and his dog, Max.
The city is asking people and businesses to bring ornaments to hang on the tree. Businesses can use ornaments with their logo.
Dancers Edge will perform and The Royal Players will give a sneak peak of "Miracle on 34th Street," which is playing at The Royal Theatre Dec. 5 through 14.
Texas Roadhouse and Red Robin are both donating snacks for the event. A selfie station will be set up with holiday props as well.
"It gives you that hometown feel," Coston said.
On that same night, Santa will be stopping by the courthouse.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, The Loft will hold a snow day at the market. They will be using a snow machine to create the wintry fun.
Civitan Services will host ornament making and hot chocolate.
The Royal Theatre will hold a Mistletoe Market with the Farmers Market vendors, along with Santa pictures, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Children can join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County at the Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, to make magical reindeer food.
The Downtown Benton Merchants Association will hold gingerbread house making at 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Middlebrooks Electric and Blue Stream Media are sponsoring a showing of "Elf" at the lot beside Cleo's Furniture.
The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council will host cookie decorating from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15, and ornament making from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22, at the Market.
The Saline County Library will hold "Frozen" story time from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, at the Market.
Brent Houston and Lisowe's Lights, an organization that collects night lights for foster children, will hold Christmas Karaoke at the Market from 6 to 8 p.m. They are asking for a night light per song.
Farmer is holding a hot chocolate and s'more event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Market.
Dec. 21 will be a Christmas Cookie Decorating Contest, sponsored by MySaline.com. Bakers can bring their decorated cookies to the market to see who has the best recipe.
Coston said she is amazed at how many local organizations stepped up to put on events at the Market.
"It is so great living in a town where everybody gets involved," she said, adding that everyone she asked was enthusiastic to take part.
Coston wants the celebrations to bring the community together for the holidays.
"Benton is growing, but I love that we still have a small town feel," she said.
The full list of activities can be found on the city Facebook page or at www.bentonar.org.
Coston encourages the community to celebrate the holidays with the city and check out all the activities.