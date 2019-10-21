Benton Utilities has issued a boil order for a number of its customers after a water main break.
The company was notified on Monday that a water main on Old Hot Springs Highway (Hwy. 5 South) was broken. Crews were immediately dispatched to make the necessary repairs.
While the repairs are complete and service has been restored, a precautionary boil order has been issued in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health Regulations for customers of the Miller Cove Subdivision, residents of Beverly Dr., Benton First Assembly of God Church and any other residential or business customers who experienced an outage in that area on Monday.
The Health Dept. requires an order to be issued because of the possibility of contaminated water entering the distributions system as the result of the line compromise and complete loss of normal system pressure.
Under the 'Boil Order' Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
This notice will be lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicates that the water is free of bacterial contamination, and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.
If you have any questions regarding the affected areas, contact Benton Utilities at 501-776-5942.