Benton Utilities posted an announcement concerning power outages in Benton. The electric department is currently on site at the intersection of Narroway Street and North Main Street due to a vehicle accident with a pole.
“Businesses and residential customers close to this intersection heading east to Big Red on Military Road, heading south on North Main Street to the Main Street Station adjacent from the Courthouse and a few customers on Carpenter Street may experience an outage for approximately two-four hours while the new pole is being installed and lines are rehung,” the post reads.