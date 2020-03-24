During Monday night’s meeting of the Benton City Council, Benton Utilities Manager David Vondran announced that the company would be temporarily suspending the disconnection of services due to nonpayment stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Benton Utilities has currently suspended all disconnects,” Vondran said. “We are working with any and all of our customers who are going through some hard times.”
Vondarn said the suspension was put into place last week.
“There are a few customers that were disconnected prior to this decision,” Vondran said. “We are working with them. Each customer that may need assistance needs to call us. We are working with them one-on-one.”
The company announced last week that it was closing its doors to the public in response to COVID-19 in order to keep employees safe while still providing electric, water and wastewater services.
“To help keep this focus, we are implementing several proactive measures, including closing our facilities to the public,” the statement said. “Beginning Friday, March 20, all facilities will be closed to customers until further notice. These are unprecedented steps, but the evolving situation demands we respond proactively to protect our community and our critical facilities.”
BU will continue to be available via phone and the drive-through will remain open. Payments can be made through the drive through and payment dropbox. Online payment options are also available.
Vondran did not give an end date for the disconnection suspension. He also added that customers needing assistance due to not being able to pay, needed to contact BU customer service.
“A lot of customers don’t know when they will be able to pay at this time,” Vondran said. “It’s very fluid process, but we are here to help. We are here to take one more thing off of their plate while they are worried about this illness.”
The BU customer care team can be reached at 501-776-5923. Information can also be found online at
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.