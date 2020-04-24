During a special meeting of the Benton School Board, the board and other school officials discussed the possibilities of still having a traditional graduation event for the Class of 2020.
“The first things I want to say is that I want to apologize to you guys that are board members, as well as, anybody in our community, especially our graduating Class of 2020 on any confusion or frustration that has come from the survey being sent out or anything that has been said or done on this,” said Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton.
Early in this month, a survey was sent to graduating seniors offering them the option to vote on three different alternative graduation events. The original May 12 graduation ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Skelton said the intent of the survey was misconstrued with a number of students and parents believing that the alternate options being presented meant that no traditional ceremony would be held at all.
“I apologize to you guys as well as anybody out there in our community about that misunderstanding that was from that survey,” Skelton said.
During the last regularly scheduled school board meeting, Skelton announced that a tentative graduation plan was scheduled June 2 at the Jack Stephens Center on the UA-Little Rock campus. Since that meeting, the district learned that having the ceremony at the center on that date is no longer an option.
“There is nothing more that I want than to have a traditional graduation ceremony, but under the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and the governor's directives, obviously we can’t have any more than 10 people anywhere right now and we have to do the social distancing,” Skelton said.
The board discussed a number of options including scheduling two tentative dates for a traditional graduation along with reissuing the survey with the alternative options explained in more depth to avoid confusion. Several board members stated that they had been contacted by numerous parents advocating for a traditional ceremony once restrictions on gatherings have been listed.
Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to announce the possible relaxation of gathering restrictions on May 4 and Skelton said that concrete plans for a graduation date cannot be made until the announcement.
Board member Jarrod Hambric suggested holding the ceremony on June 2 at the football field.
“I feel like we owe it to the kids, parents and the community to come up with something,” Hambric said.
The suggestion was also made to hold a ceremony at Butler Auditorium, which was also one of the options on the survey. It was also the option that received the most votes. A drive-through type ceremony at the rotunda is also being considered as an alternative option if a traditional ceremony is not possible.
Skleton stated that while those options could be considered, plans to replace the turf on the football field and to replace the air conditioning system at the auditorium were both already scheduled to begin soon.
“We can do any of these things that we’ve talked about,” Skelton said. “It’s just going to take some time, some coordinating because there’s two other significant projects that are in play here.”
Board member Paul Childress also agreed that every effort should be made to have a traditional ceremony if possible.
Benton High School Principal Chad Barger expressed his wishes to honor the seniors as well saying the the school wants to do everything it can to provide a ceremony for the kids and that it is what they deserve.
Board member Holley Little brought up the fact that a ceremony held later in the summer could harm those students who need a copy of their diploma before then such as students going into trade programs.
A late summer ceremony could also prevent students who are entering military service from being able to participate.
The board also discussed looking into options to getting the actual diplomas to students who need them no matter what type of ceremony is held.
While no solid decision can be made until Hutchinson’s announcement on May 4, two tentative dates for a traditional ceremony were set for June 2 and July 24 at the football field.
A new survey will be sent to parents and students fully explaining the alternative options in detail.