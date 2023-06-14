Jennifer Maune, a lifestyle blogger, certified chef, realtor, and mom of six who hails from Benton, is poised to make her MasterChef USA debut tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX.
Benton woman to compete on 'MasterChef' show
- Scarlett Castleberry
