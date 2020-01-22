At the recent Conway Classic Tournament, members of the Benton High School Debate Team took home honors and the team itself placed third for sweepstakes.
Debate Coach Kayla Andrews said the team has 10 members, five of which took part in the tournament.
The team was formed in 2015 and won that year's International Public Debate Association style state championship.
The recent tournament was Arkansas Communication and Theatre Arts Association certified.
To qualify for this years IPDA state debate, the members must individually meet one of the requirements. They must have five wins at an ASC qualifying tournament, advance to the quarterfinals twice, advance to the semi-finals once, advance to the finals or finish first, second or third for speaking.
Members Ryan Taneja and Chris Hobbs both qualified for state. Taneja placed second in IPDA and fourth in impromptu speaking. Hobbs won a speaker award as well.
The team plans to attend at least one more qualifying tournament before the state competition. The members have participated in the three additional tournaments.