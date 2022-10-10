The Benton School Board will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, at the Professional Development Center, 211 N. Border St.
Several Panther Pride awards will be handed out at Monday night’s meeting.
Advanced Placement scholars will receive honors from College Board for their performance on AP exams from last school year. Students receiving awards for AP Scholars with distinction include: Owen Bussell, Abigail Fogleman and Luke Tolbert. Students receiving awards for AP Scholars with honor include, Morgan Calaway, Blake Covert, Blair Francis and Trevor Tucker. Students receiving awards for being AP Scholars include, Kaleb Marshall, Ashley Wallace, Ally Alhajjaj, Lynley Archer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Emma Browning, Camille Burns, Addison Davis, Elly Edmonson, Payton Green, Braden Howe, Tyler Kelly, Taryn Larreau, Jace Mattox, Kyle Payne, Emalee Powell, Macy Sparks, Tristen Spillars, Ava Storey, Mateo West and Addison White.
The quiz bowl team will be honored with Panther Pride Awards for their second-place finish at last year’s 6A quiz bowl state championships. Students receiving honors for quiz bowl include, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hudson Chandley, Blake Covert, Austin Crouse, Jonathan Dorsey, Olivia Kreulen, Owen Schwartz, Natalie Williams, Erin Brasher, Emma Dudley, Clara Ehorn, Graham Eisele, Ethan King and Joseph Morris.
Five Benton High School students will be honored for being National Merit Scholar semi-finalists, Elizabeth Armstrong, Abigail Fogleman, Trevor Tucker, Morgan Calaway and Blair Francis.
The BHS boys golf team will be honored for winning the 5A state championship. The players on the team are Eli Cowden, Whit Warford, Dominic Meceli, Mason McDaniel, Elias Payne, Maddox Davis, Gavyn Benson, J. Thomas Pepper, Paxton Lane, Joe Duke, Grant Warford and Cameron Barton.
Outgoing Benton School Board members will be recognized for their service as well. Outgoing board members include, Holley Little, Chris Ledbetter and Randy Mitchell.
The business items on the agenda include:
•Approval of annual resolution for Act 1120.
•Approval for transportation purchases.
•Approval for a special education technology purchase.
•Approval to lease land for a communications tower.
•Approval of negotiations for purchasing 70 acres of land adjacent to the Benton Sports Complex.
•Approval of staff bonuses and disbursement.