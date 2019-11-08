With moving locations and changing time of day, big changes are being made for this year's Bryant Christmas Parade, presented by the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the city of Bryant.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, starting at the intersection of Arkansas 5 and Market Avenue and traveling down to Bryant Avenue and finishing on Horizon Drive.
Event Coordinator for the Chamber Anna Brimhall said after careful consideration and discussions with committees, the organizers decided the new route would be safer and create a more holiday atmosphere experience than the previous route. She also thinks it is going to be safer because it will be during the day and not at night.
She also thinks it will be easier on parents so they will not have to rush to get children to the parade after school.
The Chamber is encouraging businesses, especially those along the route, to be open that day and have something going on from sales to hot cocoa.
Brimhall said the Chamber will create a flyer of all businesses, members and nonmembers, to make it easier for the community. Business owners that would like featured on the flyer need to contact the Chamber at www.bryantchamber.com or call 501-847-4702 no later than Nov. 22.
She would like to see the people who attend the parade visit local businesses after it ends and do some local Christmas shopping.
The theme for this year's parade is Hallmark Christmas.
Parade participants will line up at 9 a.m. All participants must enter from Arkansas 5 and have a voucher which will be given to them when they sign up. Registration is $10. The deadline to register is Dec. 4. Anyone wishing to take part can call the Chamber, stop by or register through the website. All the forms, rules and map can be found on the website.
Sponsors for the parade are Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, Bryant Family Pharmacy and Centennial Bank.
The Chamber plans to have three judges for the best decorated entry. First place will earn $100. Second will take home $75. Third will receive $50.
Brimhall believes the theme allows for a wide variety of ideas for how to decorate a float.
At the end of the parade, floats can drop children off in the Goodwill parking lot for their parents to pick up. The Chamber asks that any floats without children or whose children are with them on the float turn off on Harvest Drive to end.
Brimhall said the new route should be easier for people to find a place to park and a place to watch the parade plus it helps area businesses by getting a crowd of people in the area.
Brimhall encourages the community to build floats or just go out and watch the parade. She expects it to be a good time for everyone.