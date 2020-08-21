Big Red Stores team members and communities of Arkansas came together for the month of July to raise $60,612 for Folds of Honor.
From community car washes to bake sales, team members worked hard to surpass their goal of $45,000 for Big Red's fundraiser for Folds of Honor.
“Folds of Honor is proud to partner with Big Red Stores to provide life changing educational scholarships to military families in Arkansas,” Colonel Nick Nichols, executive VP of Operations and Relationships for Folds of Honor, said. “This year alone, Big Red Stores and their patriotic customers donated $60,612 which will provide over 12 scholarships. We salute Big Red Stores and look forward to changing more lives in the future.”
Big Red Stores felt it important to ensure 100 percent of funds raised went back to families in their home state of Arkansas.
“It is an honor to raise scholarship funds for families of fallen and wounded soldiers who have sacrificed everything for our freedom,” David Hendrix, co-owner of Big Red Stores, said. “It’s such a great cause that we are thankful to be able to help our community support families of those who protect our country.”
Big Red Stores wants to thank its team members, communities, vendor partners and store guests for their partnership in helping it raise $60,612 for Folds of Honor during June 2020.
Without the sacrifice made by military familie, this would have never been possible.