Big Red Stores, which have been a staple in Saline County and all of Central Arkansas, is moving forward with a binding agreement to sell 45 fuel and convenience sites to Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian multinational operator of convince stores.
Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties
By Destin Davis ddavis@bentoncourier.com
