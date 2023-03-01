Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties

Big Red stores are being purchased by the Canadian firm which owns the Circle K chain.

 Destin Davis / The Saline Courier

Big Red Stores, which have been a staple in Saline County and all of Central Arkansas, is moving forward with a binding agreement to sell 45 fuel and convenience sites to Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian multinational operator of convince stores.

