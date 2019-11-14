The Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs is holding its Bingo Bash Christmas Cash to raise funds for the Clubs and give the community the chance to win some cash for the holidays.
This year's event will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Center at Bishop Park. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
"We are a nonprofit so we have to raise all our money to operate," Clubs Director Derek Phillips said, adding while there are some fees for members, fundraisers keep the fees low.
Of the three Bingo events the Clubs has held so far, Phillips said last year's Christmas Bingo was the biggest so the organizers knew they had to do it again.
For $20 in advance or $25 at the door, players, age 18 and over, will get cards for games 1 through 16. Extra cards for those games will be $1 each. Games 17 through 20 are bonus games, with cards costing $2 each. The first 16 games have $100 prizes. Game 17 wins $25, game 18 wins $500, game 19 wins $750 and game 20 wins $1,000.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $2 each, $5 for three, $10 for eight or $20 for 20.
Concessions, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
While the adults play at the Center, children ages three and up can hang out at the Boys & Girls Clubs with Club staff. There will be food, games, movies and activities for the children.
Phillips expects more than 500 people to take part in this Bingo event.
Sponsors for the event are Fence Brokers Inc., Middleton Heat and Air, State Farm Brooke Andrews, The Saline Courier, Relyance Bank and Ashby St. Outdoor Advertising.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact Phillips at 501-213-6110 or derek@bryantbgc.org.
Phillips said over the past three events, the Clubs have raised more than $15,000.
Tickets can be purchased at the Clubs or online at www.bryantbgc.com.