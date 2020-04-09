Birch Tree Communities, Inc., is giving its supporters and art lovers a taste of what will be available for sale during its annual Art Show and Auction by holding a Virtual Art Show and Facebook Live Auction at 6 p.m. Friday through Facebook Live.
Director of Marketing Chris Owen said Birch Tree fully intends to hold the annual sale as soon as possible once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. He would like it to be a summer sale.
In the meantime, he doesn't want people to forget about all the art created by Birch Tree's clients and give the public a feel for what will be available. Owens said he has had several people contact him wanting to know the new date for the sale.
He is choosing 10 to 15 pieces to put on display through Facebook Live for one hour on Friday. Those wishing to purchase a piece can put a bid in the comment section.
At the end of the hour, the highest bid for each piece will win. Winners will call Birch Tree’s business office manager and pay over the phone with a card.
He plans to start bidding on each picture around $20.
All the money from the sale will go the artist who created the piece.
Owens feels not only will this small auction keep the full show on people's minds, it will also serve as self-esteem boost for those artists and put a little money in their pockets. He said everyone is feeling the strain from the pandemic, but many of Birch Tree's members are struggling. He hopes this will help them.
He sees just taking part in the auction as a way to support the members.
Owens is looking forward to the full show. He still plans to make it the biggest yet.