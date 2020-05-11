May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
"The purpose is to spread awareness and to educate more people about mental illness to reduce the stigma," said Chris Owen, director of Marketing for Birch Tree Communities.
Owen wants people to realize those with mental illnesses are people and not something to be afraid of.
"They are just like you and me," he said.
He sees the importance for raising awareness of mental illness and the humanity of those with it as being as important as cancer awareness or awareness for any other physical disease. He said mental illnesses are just different types of disease.
He wants more people to understand the importance of mental health.
Owens said people need to realize those who suffer from mental illness are not the monsters they are often portrayed as in the media, especially when a tragedy such as a shooting occurs.
He said those with mental illness want the same things others want, love and affection. He added they have a lot to offer the world.
He shared the story of a long-time member who has since passed away. She was one of the first members at Birch. She was called Ms. Betty.
Betty was in her early 50s when Birch was founded over 30 years ago. She had been locked away for at least 30 years.
"In those days, people didn't understand mental illness like we try to do," Owens said.
Not long after she moved into the Birch facility, Betty told the Birch founder, Tucker Steinmetz, she wanted to "move to town," she wanted to live in Benton.
When Birch first started trying to find her a home and get her settled, there were many in the community who fought hard against it. Owens said it was due to a lack of understanding. Birch made it work.
Owens said Betty lived in that house for 25 years until her death.
"The town fell in love with her," he said.
She was known to walk to Harvest Foods, which has since been torn down, where they knew her grocery order and would have it ready for her. She also would walk to Westside Pharmacy where she was known.
Owens said the community changed its mind about Betty because people took the time to get to know her.
"It took people giving her a chance," Owens said.
She was able to prove to the community that her mental illness didn't make her any less.
He said that is how people can get past the stigma surrounding mental illness is by talking and truly listening to those affected.
Since Betty, many members of Birch Communities have followed her lead to "move to town."
Owens said the stigma causes many people not to discuss mental health, especially men, which is not healthy.
Owens wants people to understand its ok to struggle and its also ok to ask for help.
"We shouldn't be judge because we struggle," he said.
He emphasized an illness in the brain is no different than an illness in the body. Each can actually affect the other.
He said resources like Birch Tree, which focuses primarily on schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, may not be right for everyone, but there are many resources available both in the community and online. He pointed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health America as two online options. He added there are many local practices to reach out to.
"There is help everywhere," he said.
One result of mental illness Owens encourages everyone to be aware of is suicide. He said if a person says they want to kill themselves, take them seriously. Ask if the person is ok. He said it is important for the person to know someone cares.
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
Overall, Owen just wants people to know there is help if needed and that those with mental illness are people.