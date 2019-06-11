The Benton Police Department has hosted a fundraising event at a local restaurant to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas since 2007, but now with a new name, Benton officers have expanded the event to include more first responders.
Along with Benton officers, Benton firefighters and medical personnel will be acting as wait staff during "Tip-A Hero" from 4 to 9 p.m. June 13, at Colton's Steak House, located at 1925 Landers Rd. in Benton.
Tips collected by first responders during the event will benefit Special Olympics Arkansas.
Customers will also have the opportunity to throw a friend or family member in mock jail at the restaurant throughout the evening.
For $5, an officer will come to the table, lead the ‘offender’ to the jail cell and take their mug shot, which the friend or family member will be able to share or download via social media.
"Saline County is a leader for the state raising money for Special Olympics," said Benton officer Bobby Shell.
The event will also feature photo opportunities with superheroes.
Shell said he has been participating in the event for years.
He enjoys watching athletes and members of the community interact, he added.
As well as a fundraiser, the event also serves as a way for first responders to interact with the community.
"It's important for others to see us working together for the good," Shell said. "They can't just see us at an accident."