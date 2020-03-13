The Benton Police Department has canceled Saturday’s car seat clinic due to COVID-19 concerns.
“In light of ‘all the things,’ we will not be hosting our monthly car seat clinic this Saturday,” the department said in a social media post. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but will be here, as always, to answer any question you have.”
According to the BNPD website, the clinics are designed “to ensure that all children are safe in vehicles.”
The BNPD has certified technicians that hold the monthly clinics to help educate the public and possibly save a child’s life. The technicians help to make sure that the car seat is installed correctly, correct use of restraints and safety clips, and the appropriateness of the seat currently in use.
The website also states that in Arkansas, children are required to ride in an appropriate child safety restraint until they are at least 6 years of age or 60 pounds. However, the safest practice is for children to remain in a belt-positioning booster seat until they are 8 years of age or 4 feet, 9 inches in height. Seat belts are designed to fit an average-sized adult, and booster seats help adapt seat belts to fit a child’s smaller frame.
The next clinic is currently scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon April 11 at the police department, located at 114 South East St. in Benton.