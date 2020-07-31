The Benton Police Department is continuing to search for a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a Louisiana man's death earlier this month.
According to BNPD, investigators have identified the victim as Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Thompson was confirmed to have left Dollar Tree on Military Road shortly before 9 p.m July 23.
Video footage obtained from surrounding businesses and evidence analysis confirms that he was struck shortly thereafter by a dark 1998-2003 GMC Sierra pick-up.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 30 and sustained damage to the grill and right front quarter panel and headlight.
The BNPD has released a still shot from surveillance footage of an 18-wheeler that was traveling behind the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the blurred logo on the semi.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com.