The Benton Police Department is investigating an incident resulting in an officer-involved shooting that occurred just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspect in the incident is deceased. Their identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin. The involved officer did not suffer injuries, according to a news release.
featured popular
BNPD investigating officer-involved shooting
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Police identify victim of officer-involved shooting
- BNPD investigating officer-involved shooting
- Benton officers charge woman in death investigation
- Black Sox bombard Arkadelphia, sweep pool play
- Benton Utilities releases energy and water conservation request
- Black Sox tame Texarkana, advance to bracket play
- Saline County under burn ban
- Benton cancels July Third Thursday
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton officers charge woman in death investigation
- Police identify victim of officer-involved shooting
- BNPD investigating officer-involved shooting
- Benton Utilities releases energy and water conservation request
- Benton cancels July Third Thursday
- Three stabbed along Highway 70
- Saline County under burn ban
- FBI, local law enforcement conducting operation in Benton
- Benton man faces numerous possession of child pornography charges
- Benton officers respond to alleged assault, kidnapping
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.