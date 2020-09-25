The Benton Police Department has announced that it will resume its monthly car seat clinics in October.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BNPD paused the monthly events in June. The first event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10.
“Our certified car seat techs will be available to inspect your child's car seat for proper installation, size and expiration date or help you install,” the BNPD said.
Anyone with questions concerning car seats, such as installation difficulties, appropriate sizing for each child or additional clinic information can contact the BNPD at 501-776-5948.
For the full story, see the Sept. 25 edition of The Saline Courier.