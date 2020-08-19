The Benton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple thought to possess jewelry missing from the Benton Senior Adult Center.
According to BNPD media specialist Krista Petty, the owner of the ring reported that she lost the jewelry at the center July 19.
Several days later, BNPD was notified that a couple entered a local jewelry store asking about the authenticity of the ring and also advised the store employees that they had found it at the center.
Store employees told the couple that the police were currently investigating the incident and provided a phone number for them to contact authorities. Despite that information, the couple has not contacted the police or the center about the jewelry.
They were described as an older couple who appeared to be in their 60s or 70s and driving a red truck.
“We have asked for the public’s assistance with this case on social media, but we have received no tips thus far,” the department said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com.