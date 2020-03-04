The Benton Police Department is seeking the public's help in located a missing Benton man.
Olean McDonald Jr. was last seen Saturday around 6:30 p.m. He left from Athens Lane in a blue 2009 Dodge Journey.
He is reportedly without important medication and may be a danger to himself.
If you see him or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. You can also text "BNPD plus your message" to 274637, or submit a tip at www.crimereports.com or via the BNPD app.