The Benton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.
Emily Ann Rice, 17, was last seen walking on Social Hill Road at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing light blue/white T-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a black baseball cap.
Rice is age 5’3” and approximately 125 lb. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
If you see her or have info regarding her whereabouts, please call BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171 (or 911 for emergent info). You can also text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) or submit a tip at city protect.com.