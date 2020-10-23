The Benton Police Department is seeking a missing person.
William Rae Weston, 30, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 leaving Mary Kay Lane in Benton.
Weston is 5’9 and weighs approximately 185. He may be wearing a gray or black jacket and is without important medications.
A possible sighting was reported in North Little Rock.
If you see him or know his whereabouts, please contact BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171, text "BNPD plus your message" to 274637, or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.