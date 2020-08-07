Cassie Marie Johnson, 31, was last seen on or around July 31.
Her last known address is on South First Street in Benton, but she is known to frequent Cabot and was last thought to be in the Roosevelt Road area in Little Rock at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 6.
She suffers from medical and emotional issues and may be without important medications. The pictured red toboggan is her favorite hat, and she wears it often.
Anyone who sees her should contact Benton Police at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. As always, dial 9-1-1 if emergent. Tips can also be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the subject line BNPD or online at cityprotect.com.