Beginning June 17, the Benton Police Department will conduct active intruder training through Thursday June 20 at Benton Junior High School.
The training is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Nearby residents should be prepared to hear louder-than-usual noises—to include gunfire, music, and screaming. There is no cause for alarm, however, according to Captain Kevin Russell.
“We do this type of training every year to ensure officers are up-to-date on the most effective response methods and to hone skills in general. We take the safety of all students very seriously, and this is one of the most important ways we can be ready in the event of an active intruder,” he said.
He added that noise levels will be moderate for surrounding neighborhoods and residents can call the department's non-emergency number, 501-778-1171, if they have concerns.
“Obviously, we never want to discourage anyone from dialing 911 for an emergency, but if you’re in this area and hear something out of the ordinary during these dates and times, we want you to have the foreknowledge that it’s likely training activities,” he added.
For more information, individuals can contact the department at 501-776-5948 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.