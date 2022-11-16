The Benton School Board held its regular monthly meeting on Monday and before the official meeting started, the board convened to hear the annual report to the public. The report was presented by Benton School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Larry Smith.
Smith began the report by echoing the district’s vision and mission statement.
“We believe that the Benton School District will provide students with a world-class education that prepares them for a globally competitive society. Develop lifelong learners and students who can become self-directed in their learning by using a variety of learning strategies to enhance their educational experience. Create opportunities for all students to succeed by becoming proficient or above in all content areas with an emphasis on literacy, mathematics and the sciences. Strive to be a district of excellence that competes at the state and national levels in all academic and extracurricular activities. Instill a desire for ethical behavior, integrity and good citizenship,” the statement reads.
Over the last year, the district hired a new superintendent, Dr. Kim Anderson and two new assistant superintendents, Stacy DeFoor and Dan Breshears. They also hired a new facilities director, Paul Tudor and a new technology director, Brian Lowrance.
Salaries and benefits took up 66.4 percent of the district’s budget in 2021 - 2022, totaling $34,598,483. Dues, fees and debt service took up the second biggest part of the budget, at 18.73 percent for a total of $9,755,603. The total budget for salary, operating and debt service funds for 2021 - 2022 at the Benton School District was $52,105,340.
According to Smith, the district employs 397 teachers and the average salary is $56,565.29.
Smith highlighted that Benton Middle School Principal, Steve Quinn, was named the 2022 Arkansas Middle School Principal of the year.
The report also states that 393 Benton High School juniors participated in the electronic testing of the ACT exam and the district’s average score was two points higher than the state average. 360 Benton High Students took a total of 758 AP College Board exams. 389 tests were passed with a score of three or higher. The district had 70 AP Scholars, 11 of whom were AP Scholars with honors and six who were AP Scholars with distinction.
There were 268 students in the ESL program in the 2021-2022 school year. Smith said this is a growing population of students within the district.
The report is available to be viewed on the district’s website.
Following the report to the public, the board began their regular meeting by honoring the 5A state champion Benton Panther volleyball team.
Coach Michelle Shoppach spoke about the team’s success.
“The coach that we beat in the state championship had been there 20 years in a row and had won 16 of them. The next week a friend of a friend was talking to her and she said we didn’t know what to do,” said Shoppach. “This group would do things for each other from number 25 all the way through number 1. They will be good mothers, they will be good bosses, they will be good stewards of Benton School District,” said Shoppach.
Shoppach added how fun the state championship game was and how much she appreciated the student body’s support of the team. She also thanked PBS for covering and broadcasting the state championship game this year.
“I went home and I got to see the game that night which I enjoyed more watching the game on PBS than I did being there,” she said.
Shoppach thanked the school board and administration for allowing them to represent the Benton School District.
Other business:
•Approved consent agenda.
•Approved bond resolution
•Tabled a project proposal for HVAC replacement at the BHS science wing.
•Approved purchase of Lexia Learning Systems Core5.
The personnel recommendations that were approved will be included in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.