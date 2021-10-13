The Bryant Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was recovered Tuesday in the area of Cedar Drive.
Police said the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification, but it is believed to be the body of a man who had previously been reported missing.
Ricky Bowman, 31, of Bryant was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 19 walking east on Arkansas 5 on Springhill Road.
"At this time, this is an active death investigation and no foul play is suspected," according to the Bryant Police Department.